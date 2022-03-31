Lake City police looking for murder suspect who fled after crashing car

Katrell Hubbard is considered armed and dangerous, police say. He was last seen wearing no shirt and red pants.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a murder suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 7:08 p.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department learned about the location of a man wanted out of Hillsborough County for murder.

Police say Katrell Hubbard, 25, was believed to be in Lake City driving a black 2008 Chevrolet four door vehicle. Through surveillance, officers say they were able to verify that Hubbard was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle Hubbard was driving, but he allegedly refused to stop and fled from officers.

After a brief chase by deputies, police say Hubbard crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Main Boulevard and Duval Street. He then fled on foot in a northern direction, police say.

A perimeter was established by officers with the assistance of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The area was searched for several hours, however, police say Hubbard was not located.

Again, police say Hubbard is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing no shirt and red pants.