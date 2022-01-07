Lake City police identify and arrest bird snatcher

Police responded to a stolen bird at a Lake City Pet Supermarket on December 5, around 5:29 p.m..

When Lake City Police arrived at 185 Northwest Hutton Drive, they were told by the manager that a White Bellied Caique had been stolen from the store. The parrot was valued at $4,000.

Reportedly, a man came into the store to look at birds available for sale. When employees were distracted, the man cut the wire birdcage to reach inside and snatch a bird before exiting the store, according to police.

On January 2, photos of the suspected bird snatcher were uploaded to the police department's social media while asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

After seeing his photo on social media, a man returned the parrot to Pet Supermarket.