Lake City officer struck by bullet while performing wellbeing check, expected to be OK

A Lake City police officer is expected to be okay after being shot Tuesday during a wellbeing check.

According to the Lake City Police Department, at approximately 1:37 a.m. the agency responded to the area of NE Webster Ave and NE Jenkins Lane after receiving a report of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived to discover that the home had been hit by gunfire, as there were visible bullet holes in its exterior. Officers then attempted to make contact inside the residence to conduct a wellbeing check.

Officers were on the porch of the residence and were knocking at the home’s door, while identifying themselves as police, fearing that an occupant of the home may have been shot. While on the porch knocking on the home’s door, a shot was fired through the door from within the home and hit one of the officers.

LCPD says officers withdrew from the home and the injured officer, Officer Remington “Cody” Chauncey, was taken to the Lake City Medical Center.

Officers attempted to make contact a subject inside the home, who refused to exit. Residents of nearby homes were evacuated for their safety and the areas around the home were secured. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the home as well as their Hostage Negotiation Team.

Contact was made with Antonio Jennings, who was identified as the shooter.

With the assistance of family members, Jennings was convinced to leave the home peacefully and he was taken into custody without further incident after approximately one hour of negotiation.

Chauncey was transported out of Lake City for additional medical treatment but is currently in stable condition. He has been an officer with the Lake City Police Department since April 2020. Previously, he was an officer with the Live Oak Police Department. The department says he is currently undergoing medical treatment but he is in stable condition.