Lake City murder suspect arrested in Jacksonville

Marquez L. Henry, 22, is being charged with homicide, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City man accused in a double shooting that left one person dead was arrested after authorities found him hiding in Jacksonville.

The Lake City Police Department responded to a shooting on Jackson Avenue and Montana Street on June 28 around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as Shane J. Boone, 23, and a 33-year-old woman. Boone was pronounced deceased on scene. The woman was flown to UF Health in Gainesville and has since been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, LCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Third Circuit State Attorney’s Office conducted an intense investigation into the shooting that lasted multiple weeks.

“In the time since this shooting, investigators have been following several leads,” said Lake City Police Chief Dr. Argatha Gilmore. “I am glad to give a measure of closure to the community today in announcing that the shooter has been identified, and has been taken into custody.”

After weeks of investigating the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Marquez L. Henry of Lake City.

The US Marshals Task Force located Henry hiding in Jacksonville and arrested him on Wednesday.