Lake City man arrested for drowning ex-girlfriend's dog

Police say Brock admitted to drowning the dog by filling a bathtub with water and placing a pillow over its head while applying downward force with a laundry basket.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Lake City man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly drowning his ex-girlfriend's dog, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Jeremy L. Brown, 23, is being charged for willful torture and intentional death of an animal. His bond has been set for $10,000.

Officers responded to 833 SW Poplar Ln. in Lake City in reference to animal cruelty. After officers arrived and spoke with the current resident of the address, police learned that Brock was previously a resident at the residence and was dating a prior resident.

The news release states that Brock is accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend stating he was going to kill her dog. The dog was in the possession of the current resident, as Brock's ex-girlfriend was in the process of relocating.