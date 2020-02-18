A Lake City man is behind bars Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jarod Dustin Rice, 33, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, FDLE said.

With the help of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the FDLE executed a search warrant and found child pornography in his apartment, including child porn that featured children as young as 7 years old, according to a news release.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Rice hasn't been booked, but is being held at the Columbia County Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.