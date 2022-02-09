$9,500 reward offered for information leading to Lake City cold case arrest

Jordan Dartice Freeman, 18, was shot and killed during a robbery in 2019. No one was ever charged in his death and the case has gone cold.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the story reporting the deadly shooting of Jordan Freeman dated Aug. 17, 2019.

Crime Stoppers of Columbia County and the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers is offering nearly $10,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed an 18-year-old man during a robbery.

According to the Lake City Police Department, on Aug. 17, 2019, Jordan Dartice Freeman was hanging out with three friends on the second floor of building 10 at Windsong Apartments. At about 2:45 p.m., an unknown subject approached the four friends holding a gun and ordered them to empty their pockets.

When the subject approached Freeman, the two got into a fight. The subject shot Freeman once in the head, LCPD said. He died at the scene.

The subject, who was wearing black pants, black hoodie and a silver mask, fled on foot, according to police. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with Freeman's death, and the case has gone cold.

Hoping to crack the case, Crime Stoppers of Columbia County are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the killer's arrest. In addition, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $8,500, for a total of up to $9,500 in rewards.