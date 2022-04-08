Rapper, Ksoo, entered a not guilty plea in court on Thursday in two separate murder charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville rapper, Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Robinson, pleaded not guilty on two first-degree murder charges against him. The charges are connected to the 2019 murder of Adrian Gainer and the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick, Jr.

Robinson has been held in Duval County jail for nearly two years. Recently, he was indicted on first-degree murder charges by a grand jury.

Robinson was originally charged with murder in the second degree, meaning the crime was not premeditated in any way, but the indictment elevated the charges to first-degree, meaning the crime was pre-meditated.

In a statement to First Coast News, Robinson's attorneys Christopher DeCoste and Tara Kawass said, "Nearly all enter a plea of not guilty when charged, but later change it to guilty when taking a deal. "That will never happen here. We say it now and will prove it later in trial -- Hakeem Robinson is not guilty. It is painfully obvious he is not the shooter."

The state requested Robinson do a body scan to see if he matched the killer's profile. Robinson's attorneys say his body frame does not match that of the shooter in McCormick's murder.

Previously, we spoke with Robinson's sister, Shay Robinson, who says her brother is "not guilty."

The State Attorney's office has not made a statement on the plea at this time.