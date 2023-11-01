Video | Ksoo's father sells him out in Lil Buck murder

A new interrogation video shows Ksoo's father Abdul Robinson Sr. identifying his son as the man caught on camera shooting Charles McCormick, aka Lil Buck, dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new video of Abdul Robinson Sr., father of Jacksonville rapper Ksoo (real name Hakeem Robinson), shows the moment he identifies his son as the killer in a video of the first-degree murder of Charles McCormick.

McCormick, known as Lil Buck, was killed in January 2020.

Abdul Robinson Sr. is accused of accessory after the fact in McCormick's murder and is being held in Duval County Jail.

In the video of Abdul Robinson Sr.'s interrogation, he also implicates his other son, Abdul Robinson Jr., rapper ATK Scotty (real name Leroy Whitaker), and Dominique Barner, as being involved in the crime.

Abdul Robinson Sr. is set to testify against Ksoo in his upcoming murder trial.

Robinson Sr. identifies Ksoo in dashcam video

At the time of McCormick's murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an officer witnessed Ksoo standing over McCormick and shooting him several times.

In the recording, the interrogating officer can be seen showing Robinson the video.

"When you watch that video of the murder of Charles McCormick, did you recognize the shooter?" the officer asks.

"Yes, sir," Robinson says.

"Who was the shooter in that video?"

"Hakeem Robinson."

"Your son, Hakeem Robinson."

"Yes," Robinson confirms.

Robinson says Ksoo's Instagram stories showed connection to murder

In Ksoo's arrest warrant, police reference an Instagram story which showed him at a nail salon receiving a pedicure with the caption, 'Kill a n***a than go get my toes done.'"

During the interrogation, Robinson discusses how in the days following the crime, he was concerned for his son because he noticed that Whitaker and Barner were hanging out without his son with them.

He is asked if he saw any social media posts that particularly concerned him, and he answers that he had noticed the Instagram story from the arrest warrant.

He says he immediately told his son to "take that s**t down," believing it to be connected to the crime.

Ksoo allegedly planned to shoot at police

Robinson says in the video that he spoke to Whitaker and Barner after a car accident they were involved in.

He says that he was told his son was also in the car, and the three were being chased by police when they crashed.

Both Barner and Whitaker told him that Ksoo had jumped out of the car and run away, he says.

"Did he have anything with him when he jumped out of the car?" the officer asks.

"They say he had a gun with him," Robinson says.

"Did Dominique Barner and Leroy Whitaker say anything about what someone in the car maybe was going to do as they fled from the police?"

"Oh, shoot at the police."

"And who going to specifically be the one shooting?"

"Hakeem," Robinson answers.

Robinson Sr. implicates ATK Scotty in shooting

Robinson says that he was told of a non-fatal shooting involving the same victim, "because of a song that he put out."

"And who shot him the time before?" the officer asks.

"He did."

"Scotty?"

"Yes, sir."

Family matters

Ksoo stands accused both McCormick's murder and the murder of Adrian Gainer, aka Bibby, who was killed in February 2019. He's part of gang war made up of an intricate web of Jacksonville rappers, men whose music police believe reveals crimes they've actually committed.

But it's his father who police allege is at the helm of the gang many Jacksonville rappers pledge their allegiance to, ATK, or "Ace's Top Killers" (a moniker owed to Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace).

Three of his sons have now been caught up in the violence -- Ksoo and his brother are both jailed for McCormick's murder, and their oldest brother is dead.

In 2019, Robinson's oldest son, a rapper named Willie Addison (stage name Boss Goon), was shot and killed. Robinson was in the car with his son at the time, according to police.

Police say it was familial loyalty that caused the crime in the first place: McCormick's murder was retaliation for a song that insulted Addison after his death. While the song is not referenced directly in the interrogation, Robinson references a "diss track" that both of his sons expressed angered them.

"Are you aware of a song put out prior to him being shot and killed in January 2020?" the officer asks. Robinson says yes. "And what was your understanding of what that song was about?"

"It was a diss song."

"Did Hakeem Robinson know about the song?"

"Yes, sir."

"Did he ever talked to you about the song?"

"Yeah."

"And how did he feel about the song?"

"He didn't like it."