Kingsland police: Man charged for stabbing victim multiple times

Eduardo Balbuena Ramos, 27, was charged with aggravated assault.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A man has been arrested after The Kingsland Police Department says he stabbed another man multiple times inside a home on Sunday morning.

Police initially responded to a possible stabbing on Garys Place around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with several stab wounds.

The victim was treated by Kingsland Fire Rescue and Camden County Fire Rescue before being transported to UF Health Shands Hospital for further care.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot before police arrival, leading to the Camden County Sheriff’s Bloodhound teams being called to track the suspect.

KPD says the suspect was later located walking on S. Grove Boulevard with a witness to the incident. After further interviews and a search warrant of the residence being executed, the suspect was arrested.

Eduardo Balbuena Ramos, 27, was charged with aggravated assault.

The felony crime is punishable by one to twenty years in prison.