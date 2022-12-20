Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

Nathaniel Lamad Welsey, 28, is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter, police said. His mother-in-law died of gunshot wounds at Jacksonville hospital.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said.

The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of her gunshot wounds, on December 6.

At the time of the shooting, police said the incident was likely related to a domestic dispute.

Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, is charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter. Voluntary manslaughter is when someone causes another person's death "solely" because of "serious provocation sufficient to excite such passion in a reasonable person."