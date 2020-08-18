DOJ: Kingsland Naval officer sentenced to over 5 years of federal prison after child sex-trafficking bust

“This sentence demonstrates that no matter who you are, even a ranking official in the armed forces, you will be held accountable for preying on children."

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Naval officer stationed in Kingsland, Georgia was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison Tuesday after he pled guilty to child sex trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Charles Barreras, 49, was a lieutenant commander stationed at Submarine Kings Bay. He and eight other men were indicted in July 2019 as a result of a child sex-sting called Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor.

“As predators attempt to use cyberspace to contact children for evil intentions, our law enforcement partners will remain vigilant in identifying and stopping pedophiles like Barreras,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine in a news release Tuesday. “Any adult who intends to contact children for illicit purposes should live in fear that their crimes will be uncovered – and like Barreras, they will go to prison.”

The sting was set up by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Georgia Bereau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators said the men were accused of having sexual intentions with a child and making contact online.

“This sentence demonstrates that no matter who you are, even a ranking official in the armed forces, you will be held accountable for preying on children,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

According to our news partners, the Florida Times-Union, Barerras was initially charged with trafficking of a person for labor servitude, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.