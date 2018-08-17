The mother initially charged with involuntary manslaughter after the death of her 7-month-old is now being charged with second-degree murder.

This upgrade to Rhae Ellen Odum's charge is added to her other felony charge of cruelty to a child after emergency personnel responded to a call on June 19 for an unconscious child at a Quality Inn in Kingsland, Georgia.

The Kingsland Police Department said when they arrived, the child was not breathing and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The baby felt very hot and lifeless and may have died due to hyperthermia, according to previous reports.

Odum was crying hysterically when she approached people with her baby at the hotel.

The upgrade in charges likely occurred because prosecutors found evidence of either intentional or extremely reckless behavior on the part of the mother that led to the infant's death.

She currently does not have a bond for her release.

