Kingsland man accused of killing his wife

Octavian Grace is accused is accused of shooting his wife, Ruby English, in the torso. She later died.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland, Georgia, man is accused of shooting his wife, who later died.

The Kingsland Police Department says Octavian Grace shot Ruby English in the torso. Police were called to an apartment complex on Caney Heights Court at about around 5:44 p.m., and found English with gunshot wounds.

Officers treated English until paramedics arrived. She was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System's Camden Campus, where she later died.

According to Kingsland Chief of Police Rick Evans, Grace fled into a nearby wooded airway. Officers saw him discard a firearm.

Officers set up a perimeter and coaxed Grace out of the woods. He surrendered "without incident."