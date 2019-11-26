Kimberly Kessler returns to court Tuesday morning in Nassau County



She’s accused of killing mother of three, Jolene Cummings, in May of 2018.



Kessler, who also goes by the alias Jennifer Sybert, was recently deemed mentally competent to stand trial, however, the judge in her case must still hold a competency hearing and decide whether she gets a new attorney.

At Kessler’s last court appearance she said she was dissatisfied with her public defender and called her a “piece of garbage.”



Court began at 8:30. First Coast News will live stream the proceedings.

