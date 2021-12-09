Closing arguments set to begin in Kimberly Kessler murder trial

Kimberly Kessler is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing in May of 2018. Cummings' body has never been found.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of a Nassau County woman accused of killing her Yulee hair salon co-worker.

On Wednesday, the prosecution rested after a detective told the jury about Kessler's internet search history in the days leading up to and following Cummings' disappearance. The defense then called just one witness and also rested after a little more than an hour.

The case is expected to go to the jury Thursday following closing arguments.

Kessler was again not in the courtroom, due to her disruptive behavior, although the judge brought her in three times to ask if she wanted to participate.

Warning: Some descriptions of evidence below may include graphic content that may be disturbing to readers.

Times below are approximate.

8:15 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume, with closing arguments to begin. The case is expected to go to the jury later in the day.

Without a body or a known murder weapon, prosecutors built their case on circumstantial evidence, including Cummings’ blood found throughout the Yulee hair salon where both women worked, as well as on Kessler’s combat boots, clothes and hair cutting shears.

The defense presented only a few items of evidence, including a baggie -- possibly of drugs -- found at the salon, along with texts showing Kessler was upset about that discovery.

One of the final state witnesses, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Detective Charity Rose, testified about what she found when reviewing Kessler’s iPhone searches around the time of Cummings’ disappearance.

“What was her first search?” Prosecutor Donna Thurson asked.

“Autopsy,” Rose said.

“And did she conduct a Bing search?” Thurson asked.

“Yes,” Rose said. “Murderpedia … Florida female murderers.”

Det. Rose testified that on May 16 Kessler searched for “Joleen Cummings no body, no crime” and “Joleen Cummings I have vanished.”

Rose also testified that Kessler didn’t search anything between 5:48 p.m. on May 12 (the night Cummings disappeared) and 10:24 a.m. on May 13.

After the state rested its case, Kessler’s defense team asked the judge to acquit their client, arguing there isn’t a body to prove a murder. But Circuit Judge James Daniel denied that request, saying the jury should be allowed to consider Cummings’ presumed death in the context of her life.