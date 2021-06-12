Watch Live: Kimberly Kessler murder trial begins with opening statements

Kimberly Kessler is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing in May of 2018. Cummings' body has never been found.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements begin Monday in the murder trial of a Nassau County woman accused of killing her Yulee salon coworker.

Kimberly Kessler is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing in May of 2018. Cummings' body has never been found.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin their opening statements Monday morning.

Warning: Some of the descriptions of evidence below may include graphic content that may be disturbing to readers.

LIVE UPDATES

9:36 a.m.: Harrington says he attempted to contact Kessler on May 14 after learning the address she gave Tangles was bogus. Kessler called the next morning and gave a "long explanation" about how she can't be associated with a police investigation because her ex was a stalker.

9:33 a.m.: Lead detective Wayne Harrington, who joined the case when it was still a missing persons case, testifies that Cummings' phone and credit card were not used after May 12, 2018. He says Kessler was the last person to see her alive.



9:22 a.m.: "These are wounds of a defensive nature," Townsend tells jurors of Kessler's injuries, found after her arrest. "Clearly a fight, a violent conflict" occurred, notes Kessler's blood was found, too. "She didn't plan this. There was no premeditation in this case."

9:16 a.m.: "A lot of this case is not in dispute," Public Defender Tom Townsend tells jurors. He urges them not to reach a decision until the end of the case. He tells them that a dispute over drugs is central to the case. He tells jurors Kessler's phone search history is a "web search taken out of context."

9:13 a.m.: Thurston tells jurors about extensive blood evidence found inside Tangles salon, exposed by Luminol, showing an attempt to clean it up. She says tests confirmed it was Cummings' blood and DNA.

9:10 a.m.: Prosecutor Donna Thurston says Kessler searched "Joleen Cummings no body no crime" on her cellphone following the 34-year-old's disappearance.

Prosecutor Donna Thurston says #KimberlyKessler searched "Joleen Cummings no body no crime" on her cell phone following the 34-year-old's disappearance @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/kFhfBH2bQp — anne schindler (@schindy) December 6, 2021

9:07 a.m.: Thurston lays out strong circumstantial evidence: video of Kessler leaving Cummings' SUV at the Yulee Home Depot parking lot, discarding a bin behind Tangles salon that had Cummings' blood and fingernail inside, Kessler's boots and scissors with Cummings blood on them.

9:01 a.m.: Prosecutor Donna Thurston tells jurors Joleen Cummings planned to make a Mother's Day gift with her children for her mom (their grandmother) Ann Johnson. "As she had plans for the next day of her life, the defendant had plans for her death."

8:44 a.m.: Judge Daniel instructs the jury on the rules of the trial. He tells jurors they may not allow Kessler's absence from the courtroom to affect them "in any way."

8:30 a.m.: The trial begins with Kessler entering the courtroom, stating that she refuses to be represented by her team of public defenders and again claiming that attorney Jordan Beard is Cummings' cousin. The two are not related, but Kessler has made the claim in outbursts during several of her most recent court appearances.

The judge has Kessler removed for being disruptive.

Story continues below.

Kessler made a brief appearance before the judge had her removed for being disruptive. Joleen Cummings' mom is seated on the front row. Judge instructing jury on the rules of the road @FCN2go #KimberlyKessler https://t.co/9QTGEabxIB pic.twitter.com/euSEebGVFk — anne schindler (@schindy) December 6, 2021

Kessler, 53, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Her mental status has been the subject of court hearings off and on throughout the three and half years since Cummings disappeared, with the judge finding her competent to stand trial despite hunger strikes and reports of behavior such as allegedly throwing feces at corrections officers.