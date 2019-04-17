Kimberly Kessler will be back in court Thursday morning, according to court records.

She will be in a Nassau County courtroom at 8:30 a.m. where a judge will hear motions in the case.

Kessler is accused of murdering Joleen Cummings, a Nassau County mother of three, who disappeared Mother's Day weekend of 2018. Her body has not been found.

Kessler has maintained her innocence by entering a "not guilty" plea.

Results for Kessler's mental competency are still pending.

