Kimberly Kessler murder trial day 3: Prosecutors expected to rest case

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors are expected to rest their case Wednesday on day three of testimony in the murder trial of a Nassau County woman accused of killing her Yulee hair salon co-worker.

Kimberly Kessler is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, who was reported missing in May of 2018. Cummings' body has never been found.

On Tuesday, jurors were shown extensive photographic and blood evidence suggesting a violent confrontation preceding Cummings’ disappearance.

Kessler herself was not in court. She was removed, as usual, after a brief morning appearance due to her ongoing disruptive behavior. Kessler’s attorneys continue to argue she is incompetent to stand trial, but Circuit Judge James Daniel maintains she more calculating than incompetent.

The Judge says Kessler will be allowed back into the courtroom if she asks the bailiff and does not pose any future distractions.

Warning: Some descriptions of evidence below may include graphic content that may be disturbing to readers.

LIVE UPDATES

8:30 a.m.: Court is scheduled to resume. Prosecutors say they plan to rest their case around noon.

From Tuesday:

“You’re fake!” Joleen Cummings told the woman now accused of her murder. “Go away, I don’t like you!”

According to Anh Morgan, former manager at Tangles hair salon in Nassau County, those were among the last words she heard Cummings say to accused killer Kimberly Kessler before Cummings vanished in May 2018.

Morgan was the last witness called on day two of the high-profile murder trial. Testifying via Zoom, she described the relationship between the two hairstylists as contentious.

She said Cummings confided she planned to “look up” Kessler, who was then using the alias Jennifer Sybert, to find out who she really was.

Morgan’s testimony followed a day of extensive photographic and blood evidence suggesting a violent confrontation preceding Cummings’ disappearance.

A St. Johns County crime scene investigator testified about photographs she took of the cuts, gouges and abrasions on Kessler’s face and hands at the time of her arrest. The agent testified Kessler told her she attempted to seal some of her wounds with Super Glue.