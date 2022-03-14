Kids are trading fist fights for gunfire, former JSO detective says

This Thursday night, leaders with the city and Duval County public schools will be holding a panel to discuss the increase of crime in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shooting after shooting. There is an unusually high number of shootings in recent weeks in Jacksonville, with many of them including victims and suspects who are just kids.



We haven't heard from Sheriff Mike Williams, though we've asked for comment from him a couple of times in the past week.

On Your Side's Haley Harrison spoke with a retired law enforcement officer who explains some of the ways he's seen guns negatively impact the lives of young people.

"There is way more good kids out there doing good things than bad kids out there doing bad things," said Kim Varner, Retired JSO Detective. "So that's the good news, except, for you know, one bad shooting is one bad shoot too many."

After retiring from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Varner now spends a lot of time working with local children who are trying to get out of a life of crime.

He says, instead of fist fights, kids now use guns, which are easily accessible to them on the streets.

Kids don't only carry guns nowadays with the intent to do immediate harm, Varner says, some are fearful.

"What usually happens when kids take a weapon to school they've been threatened or something, and they take a weapon to school to defend themselves or they hear that it's gonna be violent and they take it for defense," says Varner.

He says that sometimes the threat of violence forces them to uproot their lives.

"A lot of kids are having to leave town because of you know, things that they've been involved in. They have to just leave town because wherever they are, they have to worry about being shot," says Varner.

Two new initiatives to curb the violence are expected to be announced.