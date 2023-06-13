x
Crime

Kidnapping that started in Virginia ends in Jacksonville, two charged

According to deputies in Virginia, the kidnapping started as a search for a missing child on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A kidnapping that started in Virginia ends in Jacksonville with the suspects in jail.

Karen Conceta Chavis and Alexander Baab have been charged.

According to deputies in Virginia, the kidnapping started as a search for a missing child on Saturday. 

During their search, deputies learned that a neighbor saw a car with Florida tags at the child's house.

Investigators later found the child in Jacksonville and she has been reunited with her family.

 At this time, there is no word on any possible connection between the child and suspects.

The suspects are expected to be extradited to Virginia and make their first court appearance next month.

