JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping and domestic battery.

Patrick Felton, 39, is on the run and is facing charges of fleeing a law enforcement officer and reckless driving as well as kidnapping and domestic battery.

If you have any information regarding Felton's whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and to receive a possible reward up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.