JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a 36-hour search across state lines, 23-year-old Kourtney Leino was found by authorities more than 500 miles away from her home on the First Coast.

Leino was found in Rockingham County, North Carolina Tuesday morning. Her alleged abductor, Matthew Dalton, was arrested on a charge of first-degree kidnapping from JSO.

Dalton will eventually be brought back to the Duval County jail to face a judge.

Kristen Shelton is a close friend of Leino. She says she never trusted Dalton.

"I’ve always had a weird feeling about him, any time she talks about him it’s not good," she said.

Another friend of Leino sent First Coast News a conversation with the alleged captor Matthew Dalton from the night before the arrest, asking him what was going on. Dalton responded, “Don’t start this bro.”

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by JSO to keep an eye out for Leino, Dalton and AKA Rice Chapmin.

They discovered Dalton took Leino to his grandmother’s house in North Carolina. While there, his grandmother saw a BOLO for them on the news, so she privately tipped off police, according to authorities. When deputies arrived at the home, Dalton tried to run. He was captured in a wooded area near the house. Leino was offered medical attention.

Shelton was able to briefly speak with her friend shortly after that happened; Leino told her she was taken to the hospital.

Leino’s mom tells First Coast News her daughter was found badly beaten up. She drove to North Carolina Tuesday evening to pick up her daughter.

Authorities say they cannot comment on Leino's condition.

