Kidnapped children were found safe, but their kidnapper is still on the run. Police are searching Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect near the intersection of Northeast Gurly Avenue and Northeast Annie Maddox Street in Columbia County, Florida after three missing children were returned to a third party, police say.
The kidnapping was reported at 7 a.m. this morning, but the children were safely recovered by a third party who was in contact with the police. The relationship between Bell and the children is unknown, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says. Police are currently investigating.
The suspect is James Anderson Bell Jr., who police say is wanted for kidnapping and "additional violent charges." He can be considered armed and dangerous -- if you see him, do not approach. Call 911 if you see him or know his location. His mugshot is pictured below.