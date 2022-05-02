KFC employee arrested for taking pictures of credit cards and using them

Markquerva Lumar is charged with taking pictures of customers' debit or credit cards and using them to online shop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Detectives arrested a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Starke, Florida, on March 21, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. She is charged with taking photos of customer's credit and debit cards and using them to online shop.

According to police, Markquerva Lumar "took it upon herself to use her place of work to help in the aid of her criminal activity."

Lumar allegedly took pictures of the cards when she received them at the drive-thru window. She would then use her personal phone to take pictures or videos of the front and back of the card.

She would allegedly use the internet to find more information on the person and buy things online in the victim's name.

Police say she spent thousands of dollars.