Suspect in Keystone Heights double murder sentenced to life in prison

A police report says the pair allegedly stole a vehicle near the scene of the crime and fled.

One of the suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of two people in Keystone Heights back in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Taylor Ryan Hill was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The first victim in the crime, Liza Dukes, was shot in the back on Dec. 21 2019 and pronounced dead when authorities arrived at Lori Loop Road around 8:44 p.m., according to deputies.

James Wooten was shot in the head and later died from his injuries as well.

Another victim, Shayne Wooten, was shot but recovered.

Later on, the suspects in the shooting were identified as Victoria Scifo and Taylor Ryan Hill.