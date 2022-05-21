Man arrested following attack of Black woman at Jacksonville gas station

Local activists and internet sleuths have been calling for the arrest of Kevin Troy Williamson, 59, after a Black woman was brutally attacked on video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested on Friday in connection to an attack at a Jacksonville gas station that was caught on video. The woman who was assaulted confirmed to First Coast News that the man who was arrested was her attacker.

First Coast News spoke to Rayme McCoy, 23, after a video of her being punched several times by a man at BP, 3551 University Blvd., was shared online Monday. The video, which shows a White male attacking a Black woman, quickly went viral.

Days after the attack, local activists held a rally saying they wanted justice for the crime which McCoy said was racially motivated.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released no information about the attack days after it occurred.

Internet sleuths began circulating photos of a man named Kevin Troy Williamson saying he's the person who attacked McCoy. A photo of Williamson was shared by several hundred people on social media demanding his arrest.

Five days after the attack, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out a news release Saturday morning saying Williamson, 59, was arrested and charged with battery. Police did not state any specifics about Williamson's alleged crime only releasing the following statement:

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local business in reference to a battery investigation. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim and on-scene witnesses who advised the victim had been attacked by another patron of the business. Through his investigation, the officer was able to identity Kevin Troy Williamson (White Male, 59 years old) as the suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained through the State Attorney’s Office and yesterday, May 20, 2022, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for battery.

McCoy told First Coast News she went inside the business to get gas when she heard a man yelling racial slurs to another person. She says she went to pay for her purchase and the man came up behind her.

She asked him to back up and the attacker became annoyed, McCoy said. He then started punching her, she said.

"I went in BP to get gas and I was walking in...there was a guy arguing with an Indian guy and when I walked around him to go inside, he came in after me and was basically yelling 'y'all kind, you need to go back where you came from,'" said McCoy. "I'm pushing his beers away from me and once I pushed the beers away from me, he started punching me in my head."

The attack left McCoy with bruises on her face.