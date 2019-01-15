The court granted a motion on Tuesday filed by suspended Jacksonville City Council member, Katrina Brown to appoint a second attorney to assist her current attorney in the defense.

Brown was in attendance at the hearing at 2:00 p.m. Her court-appointed attorney, Richard Landes, said it will be nearly impossible for him to go over the 32,000 pages of documents, witness interviews and testimony in the case before the trial.

"I request, in all fairness, that the Court appoint a second CJA lawyer to this case, so that we can split the workload, get up to speed more quickly and try this case together," Landes argued in the motion."This way, Ms. Brown would be assured of getting the best representation, without an unreasonably long adjounrnment. Otherwise, I do not feel that I could adequately and competently represent Ms. Brown."

According to the U.S Attorney's Office, the second attorney that will be assisting has not yet been named.