You likely heard the piercing sound of the AMBER Alert Wednesday urging the community to be on the lookout for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

As the search continues, there's a local family reliving that sinking feeling they experienced more than two decades ago. Their story ended happily in the end, and they're praying for the same for the Williams family.

Newborn Kamiyah Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital more than two decades ago when she was just eight hours old.

"You never get over it,” Craig Aiken, Kamiyah's father said while looking at video of missing Taylor. “When another child gets kidnapped it always touches you and reminds you of what you've been through. It brings back old feelings. It hurts no matter whose child it is. Whether it's yours or someone else's child."

As he spoke, he relived the pain of his child being snatched away from him before they even had a chance to get to know each other.

But with tragedy, comes the opportunity to heal through service.

Craig Aiken's mother, Velma Aiken, joined the large search party for Taylor on Wednesday. Combing through the Brentwood area where she was last seen, Velma says it was the least she could do.

"I went out there and walked as much as I could," she says."I drove around to see can I find something.”

Both say they haven't ceased praying for Taylor and her loved ones, knowing full well the many emotions that overwhelm families when children go missing.

“You feel hurt, you feel confused,” recalls Craig Aiken. “You have a lot of questions. You're wondering why, what you did wrong? You punish yourself. Sometimes things happen for a reason. You can't punish yourself for what happened."

Eighteen years after being kidnapped, Kamiyah was found healthy and well. She had been living in South Carolina with the woman who stole and raised her as her own child, Gloria Williams.

“I was so glad when they found her and that's why I'm hoping that they can find this baby alive and well,” Velma Aiken said.

Craig Aiken had a direct message for Taylor’s mother, “There are people out here that feel the way she feels, have been through what she's feeling. So she's not alone. I would tell her to keep hopeful, keep praying."

