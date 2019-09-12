A man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly leading Jacksonville police on a high-speed chase that ended with a K-9 bite.

Jonathan Parker, 29, was charged with attempting to elude, burglary, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting an officer, reckless driving and more.

According to JSO, at approximately 1:30 a.m. an officer saw a dark sedan sitting partially in the intersection of Cesery Boulevard and Arlington Road.

The officer says the vehicle suddenly made a wide right turn, failing to yield to the steady red stop light and began speeding east on Arlington Road.

According to the arrest report, the officer turned around in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle, which was later understood to be driven by Parker.

The officer says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Parker began actively fleeing.

Parker's arrest report states another officer was at Arlington Road and Whitlock Avenue when the vehicle passed through the intersection at approximately 80 mph.

Police say Parker's vehicle ran the stop sign nearly striking a marked patrol car, the arrest report states.

The vehicle continued north on Whitlock Avenue, running through a road closure for drainage pipes breaking a large PVC pipe. Police say the large pipe shattered, sending debris into the windshield of the officer.

The vehicle continued towards the dead-end 1500 block of Whitlock Avenue and Parker exited the driver's door and fled on foot.

A K9 officer responded and located the suspect under a porch at 1951 Paine Ave. When the suspect refused commands to exit from under the porch, K9 Valor was deployed.

Police say the suspect continued to resist by holding the K9 Valor's head with his left hand and hiding his right hand under his body. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to UF Health for his dog bite wounds and absentee booked.