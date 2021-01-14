K-9 sniffs out 88 pounds of pork sausage in violation of USDA regulations

The passenger arriving at a New Jersey airport claimed they were "homemade sausages," CBP says.

NEWARK, N.J. — Just leave it to a K-9 to sniff out some illegal meat.

A passenger arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was trying to import pork into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

He didn't get far.

According to a release, agriculture specialists were doing a canine examination of luggage originating from Kosovo when U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 Kody alerted his handler to a suspicious suitcase.

The passenger who claimed the suitcase said it contained “homemade sausages," the release said.

“The importation of swine meat, though seemingly harmless to the general public, could cause grave damage to our economy and agricultural industry, and CBP does its part in keeping these prohibited items from entering the United States.” Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations, said in a statement.

CBP said the suitcase held about 88 pounds of pork sausage, which violates USDA regulations. That's a lot of meat!

The passenger was released without a penalty since he disclosed the homemade sausages, CBP said in its release.

