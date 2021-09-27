Photos: K-9 shot during manhunt for Nassau County deputy's accused killer identified; reward increased to $54,000

The FOP Lodge 5-30 shared photos of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9 Chaos on its Twitter page Monday morning.

The reward for the capture of the man accused of shooting and killing a Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy has increased to $54,000, the sheriff's office tweeted Monday morning.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for Patrick McDowell in connection with the shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop in Callahan Friday. McDowell is also accused of shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K-9.

"Ok, technically Chaos isn’t a member since we don’t take dues in dog biscuits," the FOP's tweet says. "BUT he, and the rest of our K9s are definitely family. We are hoping for a speedy and full recovery from this fun loving team member!"

Moyers died Sunday afternoon from his injuries, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

The reward is now $54,000 for the capture of Patrick McDowell. McDowell could still be in our area, please don't let your guard down and call us if you see anything out of the ordinary. 904-225-5174. — Nassau County SO (@NCSO_FL) September 27, 2021

McDowell fled the scene in a vehicle that was determined to be stolen following the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. Monday, hundreds of law enforcement officers from more than a half dozen agencies were on the scene of a massive search for evidence in Callahan.

In addition to officers, there are also helicopters, ATVs and K-9s all assisting in the search, working together to find the elusive suspect.

