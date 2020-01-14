JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported burglary at a Northwest Jacksonville non-profit organization.

Khamil Ojoyo says two children went through his car and stole several items including a cordless drill, watch and a baseball bat from his property.

He says he felt violated.

“Being this is a youth center, they should know we are here for them,” Ojoyo said.

Ojoyo runs Youth in Motion Inc., a non-profit aimed at teaching leadership skills to children and teenagers all over Jacksonville.

He’s upset that these kids were bold enough to steal items while being recorded, he said.

“I’m not feeling good about arresting these kids, but I am feeling great about exposing this kind of behavior... if we see something we need to say something,” Ojoyo said.

The incident happened on Thursday around 4:45 p.m.

One juvenile was seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans, while another was wearing a red hoodie with black pants.

Ojoyo remains committed to helping the next generation become leaders. He doesn’t want to see them caught in a life of crime at a young age.

“These kids are starting so young, they may not be more than 13 or 14, breaking in houses and breaking in cars and I want this to stop immediately,” Ojoyo said.

Ojoyo is asking if anyone recognizes the two kids in the surveillance video, contact police.