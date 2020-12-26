Juvenile wounded in early morning drive-by shooting

The girl did not have any life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting involving a juvenile that happened early Saturday morning near Philips Highway and Emerson Street.

According to the JSO, a female juvenile was walking in the area with younger male when a vehicle with multiple people inside passed them and turned around. Afterward, the girl told the JSO she heard what sounded like gunshots.

The girl was taken to the hospital, who called the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at about 3:30 a.m.

The girl does not have any life-threatening injuries. The male was not hurt.