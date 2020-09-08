Juvenile shot in the hand while driving on MLK Jr. Parkway

Police said the victim was able to drive themself to a local hospital after being shot in the hand while driving on MLK Jr. Parkway near the Mathews Bridge exit.

A juvenile is recovering Sunday after being shot in the hand by an unknown suspect while driving along the MLK Jr. Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the victim was able to drive themself to a local hospital after being shot once in the right hand while driving southbound on MLK Jr. Parkway near the Mathews Bridge exit.

The victim's injury is non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office. The juvenile told police that an unknown suspect fired shots at their vehicle from the suspect's vehicle as they both were traveling on MLK Jr. Parkway.

Officers located shell casing in the roadway on MLK Jr. Parkway southbound between the Downtown exit and the Mathews Bridge exit. The roadway was closed while police investigated the scene to protect the evidence.

At the this time, no suspect information has been released and JSO's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.