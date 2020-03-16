A juvenile is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in the San Jose area on Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and JFRD responded to the Pinebrook Apartments in the 7500 block of Powers Avenue in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, they located an underage male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police say he was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

JSO says at this time it appears the incident started after an altercation and it's unknown if the victim and suspect know each other.

Police say they have detained several witnesses, who are also juveniles, and are working to conduct interviews.

They are asking that anyone with information contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

