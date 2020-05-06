Juvenile, business owner shot during altercation in Nassau County

Witnesses stated that the adult victim was closing up his business when a vehicle drove into the parking lot and five people got out.

A juvenile and business owner are expected to be OK after they were shot during a shooting incident in Nassau County Wednesday evening.

Around midnight, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8500 block of Radio Avenue Yulee in reference to a person being shot. When deputies arrived they found a man laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso and left wrist.

He was rushed UF health in Jacksonville.

While on scene, deputies say they received word that a juvenile had arrived at Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville with a gunshot wound, which had apparently been related to this incident.

Witnesses stated that the adult victim was closing up his business when a vehicle drove into the parking lot and five people got out, two adults and three juveniles.

Gunfire was exchanged and one of the juveniles was hit in the leg. The business owner was struck in the torso and left wrist.

The shooting is still under investigation and detectives are looking for two persons of interest who may have information about this incident.

Ashley Blair Morgan, 36, and John Michael Kite, 37, from Fernandina Beach.