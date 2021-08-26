Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Green Cove Springs War Memorial monument

Police say the damage cost the City of Green Cove Springs about $300 in repairs.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect who they say admitted to vandalizing a War Memorial monument earlier this month.

The War Memorial located in Spring Park was vandalized on Aug. 6.

Police say the damage cost the City of Green Cove Springs about $300 to repair the monument.

The suspect was charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

In addition, the suspect will not be allowed at Spring Park for one year, police say.