Juvenile arrested for vandalizing Green Cove Springs War Memorial monument

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department has arrested a juvenile suspect who they say admitted to vandalizing a War Memorial monument earlier this month.
The War Memorial located in Spring Park was vandalized on Aug. 6.
Police say the damage cost the City of Green Cove Springs about $300 to repair the monument.
The suspect was charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
In addition, the suspect will not be allowed at Spring Park for one year, police say.
"The Green Cove Springs Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided information to us when we solicited information from the community. The GCSPD values the trusting relationships we have with community members and feels that the community worked as a team to solve this crime," the department wrote on Facebook.