Jury finds Lori Vallow guilty in murder case

The jurors in Idaho have made a decision in Lori Vallow's criminal case.

IDAHO, USA — The jury has found Lori Vallow guilty of conspiring to murder her two children.

After deliberating for less than a day, the Idaho jury has made a decision in determining the fate of a former Arizona resident who's attracted a bevy of media attention since her kids were reported missing four years ago.

Vallow was found guilty on all charges. In addition to the murder charges, the jury found Vallow guilty of grand theft since prosecutors accused the mother of also collecting benefits that were being allocated to her children.

The remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried on a property in Idaho.

Vallow never reported the kids missing but continued to collect the survivor benefit checks each child was receiving because of the earlier deaths of their fathers, prosecutors said.

The strange saga began in July 2019, when Vallow's then-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at his home in Chandler.

Lori Vallow was later charged in Arizona in connection with Charles Vallow's death; she has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea in that case.

She then moved to eastern Idaho with her brother and kids to be closer to Chad Daybell, her alleged co-conspirator in the case.

