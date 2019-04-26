The Bradford County Clerk of Courts is warning residents of a phone scam circulating the area involving scammers who say that warrants are out for the caller's arrest because they missed jury duty.

Scammers begin the call by saying that they are affiliated with local law enforcement, circuit court or the clerk of court office, then instructs the person to drive to a location to post bond, Clerk of Court officials said.

The scammers then say that in order to avoid being arrested the citizen should purchase a visa gift card, money order or wire funds through Western Credit Union to them.

Court officials said the individuals may use the names of law enforcement officers, local officials or circuit county judges to convince individuals that it is real.

Citizens should remember that the Bradford County Clerk of Courts is the only office responsible for jury summons in Bradford County and they should never give out any personal information to these callers.

To verify any jury related information in Bradford County, call 904-966-6280 ext. 6257.