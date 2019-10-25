A jury has convicted a woman of DUI manslaughter in the March 2017 death of a child.

Kelley Permenter was driving the SUV that hit and killed 12-year-old Hunter Cope. She was found guilty Friday of DUI manslaughter in the second degree, DUI causing damage, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Permenter struck Hunter Cope at the intersection of Wonderwood Drive and A1A in Atlantic Beach as he walked home from Mayport Middle School. He died soon after.

Police say Permenter was involved in a separate hit and run just prior to killing Hunter, a few hundred feet away. She had several prior traffic citations in Duval County. Police said she had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time.

Permenter will be sentenced Nov. 25 at 1:30.