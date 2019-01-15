The family of a Jacksonville woman who was shot to death in 2011 was awarded more than $495 million in damages on Tuesday.

Kalil McCoy's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit back in 2013. Their attorney, John Phillips, posted to Facebook about the victory.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Kalil McCoy Estate claimed that the three defendants, Frederick 'Freddie' Lee Wade, Kennard "Boogie" Mahone and Jonathan 'Flip" Brooks caused intentional severe emotional distress to the family by shooting McCoy.

A six-member jury awarded a $250 million verdict against Wade who is also responsible for funeral expenses and paying nearly 10 million dollars for pain and suffering. Mahone and Brooks were also found responsible for $125 million and $110 million respectively.

McCoy was shot and killed by Wade while riding in a car with him in June 2011. Frederick Wade was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison. He was re-sentenced to 45 years in 2017.

McCoy was a passenger in the front seat of an SUV when she was shot in the head by Wade. Court documents say that Wade was having an argument with McCoy over opening a window. He reportedly pointed the gun to her head and told her to shut up.

McCoy's body was dumped in the woods and discovered the next day.

Several others were in the vehicle at the time of her death. They were charged as accessories.