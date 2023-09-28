Judge says Jacksonville man 'lucky' he wasn't shot by police during standoff in San Pablo

27-year-old Henry Hockenbery made his first appearance in court Thursday morning afternoon, the day after he was arrested on assault charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge had some harsh words for a Jacksonville man Thursday morning, saying he’s lucky he wasn't shot by police after an hours-long standoff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team Wednesday.

He was arrested in the San Pablo Road area, in the Isle of Palms neighborhood, and charged with domestic assault and assault on a law enforcement officer.

His defense team said he lives with his father at the home where it happened, but he’s out of town on his honeymoon.

Attorney Curtis Fallgatter blamed the incident on alcohol, saying both Hockenbery and his girlfriend were drinking.

He promised the judge Hockenbery’s father will make him seek substance abuse treatment, but that did not sway the judge’s decision to not reduce one of the bonds.

“He’s lucky he didn’t get shot when he racked a long, black gun in front of officers,” the judge said. “I do find probable cause to the aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.”

Fallgatter said Hockenbery was attempting to make sure the gun wasn’t loaded and did not point the rifle at the officer, but the judge did not agree with the attorney.

Neighbors told us Hockenbery was holding his girlfriend hostage. They saw him walking down the sidewalk with a rifle early Wednesday morning in San Pablo.

Hockenbery’s attorney argued the victim said she wasn’t injured and didn’t feel threatened or want him arrested.

“She was kept in a police car for about six hours, from three in the morning until nine or 10 in the morning,” Fallgatter said, “and she points out he came out of the house, was very cooperative. Doesn’t want him prosecuted.”

His attorney said Hockenbery fell asleep and came outside once he woke up, but that was six hours into the standoff.

“Obviously, there’s alcohol involved in this case,” Fallgatter said. “His dad wants him to get some alcohol treatment.”

Hockenbery’s bond was set at $50,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.