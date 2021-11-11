Judge orders new trial for woman convicted in fatal 2010 Buckman Bridge crash

A blood test of Pringle revealed multiple prescription drugs were in her system.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman convicted of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash on the Buckman Bridge in 2010 is set to get a new trial date.

On the day of the crash, a man riding behind Sasha Pringle called 911 as he watched her driving dangerously. He reportedly witnessed the victim, Luma Kajy's SUV go into the St. Johns River.

The witness followed Pringle for 20 miles after the crash, which eventually led to her arrest.

A blood test of Pringle revealed Hydrocodone, Dihydrocodeine and Alprazolam were in her system.

According to court documents, the judge vacated Pringle’s conviction but only on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The judge's order cited that "a driver must have actual knowledge of the occurrence of the crash" in order to willfully and purposefully leave the scene.

Prior to the crash, Pringle was driving impaired as she traveled around town. "She weaved all over the road, ignored cars with flashers, blowing horns and veering out of her way as she ran or nearly ran them off of the road," the judge's order said.

Due to Pringle's impaired condition, the court reversed the conviction.