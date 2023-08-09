'Be prepared': Judge denies last-minute request to delay death penalty trial

Johnathan Quiles’ attorneys asked for another week to prepare for the capital case, but the judge sticks with Monday's start.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days before jury selection is set to begin in Johnathan Quiles’ death penalty trial, his attorneys requested a week-long delay – a request the judge denied.

“We’re starting trial next week,” Circuit Judge Anthony Salem said Thursday. “Be prepared.”

Defense attorney Robert Davis had requested additional time to review with their client the dozens of video clips prosecutors will introduce at trial. He is also waiting for at least one deposition transcript. Davis has been in trial all week, something the judge previously agreed was “unfortunate,” given his need to prepare for the capital case. But, Salem said the long-delayed case would stay on the schedule that both sides agreed to months ago.

“I can’t believe we are talking about this three days before a death penalty case,” Salem said. “This case was set for trial months ago.”

The 2019 case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and was originally under a different judge. Assistant State Attorney Dan Skinner said he was willing to delay the case because he wants to give the defense an opportunity to view the surveillance videos prosecutors will show jurors. Skinner said they have not had a chance to do that due to Davis’ busy schedule.

Salem was not persuaded, noting the videos were turned over in discovery “four and a half years ago – three Jaguar head coaches ago.”



Davis replied that the video turned over amounted to “almost two terabytes of videos -- 30 thousand videos,” as opposed to the 30-second clips prosecutors will show at trial.

Quiles has pleaded not guilty to raping and murdering his niece, 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer. The Terry Parker High School student disappeared from campus in late-2019. Her body was never found. Prosecutors believe Quiles killed her because she was pregnant with his child.