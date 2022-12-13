Judge denies motion to move Aiden Fucci out of Duval after attorneys claim "ongoing torture"

Fucci's attorney argued that Fucci's stay in solitary confinement -- a cumulative 400 days -- is detrimental to his mental health.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A St. Johns County judge has denied a motion to move accused teen killer Aiden Fucci out of solitary confinement.

Fucci's legal team filed a motion in November requesting that he be moved to a different facility or be housed in a less restrictive setting. The motion claimed he is enduring "ongoing torture" at the Duval County Jail, where he is being held.

Fucci is charged as an adult in the brutal, shocking murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. He was 14 when he allegedly stabbed her 114 times.

The motion says Fucci, now 16, has been in confinement "for over 400 days of pretrial detention; with three exceptions where he was in general population for a total of 129 days that ended on May 16, 2022."

His attorney, Rosemarie Peoples, said he was moved to solitary confinement because of suicidal thoughts and threats from the community. She said in court Tuesday the press attention on the case has made Fucci's name recognizable, putting him in danger.

Peoples presented data on the harmful effects of solitary confinement on adults, stressing that isolation can be even more detrimental to young people like Fucci.

However, the judge stressed that Fucci is the responsible of the Duval County sheriff. He said he believes everyone involved in the case will "work together" to find a solution for Fucci, with the possibility of extra time outside of his cell.

Fucci's attorneys have also filed a motion for a change of venue due to "community hostility." The motion is expected to be heard in court Tuesday.

