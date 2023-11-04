Officers suspect foul play after body pulled from Jacksonville creek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from a creek behind a home in the Norwood area Tuesday evening, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Gardenia Lane in reference to a body found.
The dive team was able to recover a body in the creek. Police say they will be working with the Medical Examiner's office to determine the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.
Police say that the death is suspicious in nature and are encouraging anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.