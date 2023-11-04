Officers suspect foul play after body pulled from Jacksonville creek

Police say around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Gardenia Lane in reference to a body found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from a creek behind a home in the Norwood area Tuesday evening, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The dive team was able to recover a body in the creek. Police say they will be working with the Medical Examiner's office to determine the victim’s identity as well as the cause of death.