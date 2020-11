Police are working to identify a suspect believed to be connected to multiple burglaries and auto thefts on the Westside.

JSO says the suspect is described as a male with red hair cut in a short "military" style haircut. Police say he is also believed to have a circular tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.