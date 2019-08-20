JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a business in Murray Hill.

JSO said the suspect entered a business in the 4800 block of Park Street. He then showed a firearm and demanded money, police said.

The employee was unable to provide money, so the suspect fled the scene with merchandise. He was last seen leaving the parking lot toward the Cassatt Avenue area.

If you have any information about this suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.