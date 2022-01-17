Man expected to be OK following shooting near Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic dispute. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found a man shot in the chest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting across the street from the Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard in the Brookwood Forest Apartment Complex sometime around 9:26 a.m.

Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic dispute. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found a man shot in the chest.

JSO says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several people are in custody for questioning, and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.