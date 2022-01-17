Man expected to be OK following shooting near Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting across the street from the Jacksonville Arboretum & Gardens Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Brookwood Forest Boulevard in the Brookwood Forest Apartment Complex sometime around 9:26 a.m.
Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic dispute. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found a man shot in the chest.
JSO says he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say several people are in custody for questioning, and there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips